Miami Shooting Leaves 2 Dead, Over 20 Injured - Police

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2021) Two people were killed in a shooting in Miami, and over 20 were injured, the director of the Miami-Dade police department, Alfredo "Freddy" Ramirez III, said Sunday.

"I am at the scene of another targeted and cowardly act of gun violence, where over 20 victims were shot and 2 have sadly died.

These are cold blooded murderers that shot indiscriminately into a crowd and we will seek justice. My deepest condolences to the family of the victims," Ramirez tweeted.

According to the NBC Miami broadcaster, shots were fired outside El Mula banquet hall in the early hours of Sunday.