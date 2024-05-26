Miami win in Vancouver without resting Barca trio

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Miami, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2024) Inter Miami rested Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez but still managed to extend their unbeaten run in Major League Soccer to 10 games with a hard fought 2-1 win at the Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday.

With neither of their star strikers -- or their former Barcelona team-mate midfielder Sergio Busquets -- having made the trip to Canada, Miami coach Gerard Martino turned to Ecuadorean forward Leonardo Campana and Finnish winger Robert Taylor in his front line and they delivered the goals.

Martino said none of the former Barcelona trio was injured but that the team felt it was wise to rest them and avoid a 12-hour return flight ahead of a midweek game against Atlanta on Wednesday.

The Whitecaps had sold out their 55,000-seat stadium in anticipation of Messi playing. Vancouver's offered half-price food as compensation, but there were signs in the crowd objecting to Messi's absence.

Taylor put Miami ahead in the 38th minute when he was found by a superb pass from Jordi Alba and cut inside on to his right foot before burying a shot into the far corner.

Taylor then created Miami's second, in the 54th minute, with Campana leading a counter-attack, switching to Taylor on his left and the winger bursting into the box before picking out the Ecuadorean with a pinpoint pull-back which Campana confidently slotted home.

The Whitecaps reduced the deficit through a Ryan Gauld penalty in the 72nd minute after a foul by Tomas Aviles and Vancouver piled on the pressure in search of an equalizer.

Fafa Picault headed against the post and the Haitian forward caused Miami's defence a series of problems in the latter stages, but they hung on for the three points.

- Rossi brace -

Diego Rossi scored twice as defending MLS champions Columbus Crew picked up their third straight win on the road with a 2-0 victory at Orlando City.

The Crew, who play in the final of the CONCACAF Champions Cup against Mexico's Pachuca next Saturday, had a made a slow start to the regular season in MLS but Wilfried Nancy's team look to be hitting their stride.

Uruguayan Rossi put Columbus ahead, on the stroke of half-time, with a penalty awarded in unusual fashion.

It was Orlando who were awarded a penalty after Crew defender Steven Moreira brought down City's Colombian winger Luis Muriel inside the box but the video review spotted a foul at the start of the action, at the other end of the field.

After going to the monitor, referee Jair Marrufo ruled that Cesar Araujo had brought down Aidan Morris in the other box and awarded the spot kick for Columbus -- with Rossi gratefully converting.

Rossi's second, in the 61st minute, was less controversial -- the forward running on to a pass from Yaw Yeboah and then beating Pedro Gallese with a delightful chip with the outside of his foot.

There was a seven-goal thriller in Toronto were the home side fought back to make it 3-3 against Cincinnati through an 85th minute Lorenzo Insigne penalty only to see Cincinnati's Sergio Santos make it 4-3 in stoppage time.

There was still time though for ex-Italy striker Insigne to find the net again but his last gasp effort was ruled out for offside.

Former USA and Premier League goalkeeper Brad Guzan was sent off for Atlanta United in their 1-0 defeat at home to Los Angeles FC.

Guzan's attempted headed clearance, outside his box, struck LAFC's Mateusz Bogusz and the 39-year-old keeper's outstretched leg brought down the Polish attacker.

After a VAR review, Guzan was shown a red card and substitute keeper Josh Cohen's first job was to pick the ball out of the net after the deflected free-kick from Bogusz beat him.

The game ended 10 against 10 after LAFC's Eduard Atuesta was dismissed after a second yellow card as the visitors hung on for a 1-0 win.

Western Conference leaders Real Salt Lake are fast becoming the MLS comeback specialists - a week after they scored three late goals to beat the Colorado Rapids 5-3, they came back from three goals down to earn a 3-3 draw at FC Dallas.

Nelson Palacio got the equalizer with a left-foot drive in the last of eight minutes of stoppage time.