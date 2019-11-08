UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Michael Bloomberg 'will Fail' If He Joins W.House Race: Trump

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Fri 08th November 2019 | 10:35 PM

Michael Bloomberg 'will fail' if he joins W.House race: Trump

US President Donald Trump mocked "little" billionaire and former New York mayor Michael Bloomberg on Friday, saying his potential opponent for the 2020 election would fail if he joined the race

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2019 ) :US President Donald Trump mocked "little" billionaire and former New York mayor Michael Bloomberg on Friday, saying his potential opponent for the 2020 election would fail if he joined the race.

"He doesn't have the magic to do well... Little Michael will fail," Trump told reporters at the White House as he headed to the southern state of Georgia to rally support.

"There's nobody I'd rather run against than Little Michael."

Related Topics

Election White House Trump New York Georgia 2020 Race

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Zayed chairs meeting of EAD&#039;s Boar ..

41 minutes ago

SIBF sets Guinness World Record

56 minutes ago

Merkel Discusses Ukraine, Syria, Afghanistan With ..

2 minutes ago

Spain Prime Minister sounds alarm over far-right a ..

2 minutes ago

Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson to miss Liverpo ..

2 minutes ago

Trump Says Democratic Presidential Hopeful Bloombe ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.