Michael Bloomberg 'will fail' if he joins W.House race: Trump

(@imziishan)

US President Donald Trump mocked "little" billionaire and former New York mayor Michael Bloomberg on Friday, saying his potential opponent for the 2020 election would fail if he joined the race

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2019 ) :US President Donald Trump mocked "little" billionaire and former New York mayor Michael Bloomberg on Friday, saying his potential opponent for the 2020 election would fail if he joined the race

"He doesn't have the magic to do well... Little Michael will fail," Trump told reporters at the White House as he headed to the southern state of Georgia to rally support.

"There's nobody I'd rather run against than Little Michael."