Open Menu

Michael Cohen Settles Lawsuit With Trump Organization On Unpaid Fees Case - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 21, 2023 | 11:06 PM

Michael Cohen Settles Lawsuit With Trump Organization on Unpaid Fees Case - Reports

Former Trump attorney Michael Cohen settled his lawsuit against the Trump Organization days before the trial was set to begin, The Hill reported citing a New York state court

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2023) Former Trump attorney Michael Cohen settled his lawsuit against the Trump Organization days before the trial was set to begin, The Hill reported citing a New York state court.

The report said the terms of the settlement were not available and Cohen's and Trump's lawyers did not immediately respond for comment.

According to a court clerk, the report said, the trial for the case, which was set to begin Monday, has been considered adjourned.

Cohen claimed the Trump Organization refused to pay him $1.3 million in unpaid legal fees.

Cohen filed a lawsuit in 2019 against The Trump Organization, arguing that both sides had reached an oral agreement about paying him for his legal services for the company.

Related Topics

Lawyers Company Trump Oral New York 2019 Agreement Million Court

Recent Stories

UN Aware of Reports About Ukraine Using Cluster Bo ..

UN Aware of Reports About Ukraine Using Cluster Bombs, Says They Should Not be U ..

3 minutes ago
 Education investment yields remarkable results in ..

Education investment yields remarkable results in FBISE annual examinations 2023 ..

3 minutes ago
 MQM-P opposes plan to sack contractual staff of HM ..

MQM-P opposes plan to sack contractual staff of HMC

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan's first-ever World of Work Crises Respons ..

Pakistan's first-ever World of Work Crises Response Strategy finalised

3 minutes ago
 Hunter Biden Attorney Requests Ethics Probe Into U ..

Hunter Biden Attorney Requests Ethics Probe Into US Congresswoman Greene - Lette ..

3 minutes ago
 Tennis: ATP Bastad results

Tennis: ATP Bastad results

8 minutes ago
Czech Republic to Buy 77 Leopard Tanks From German ..

Czech Republic to Buy 77 Leopard Tanks From Germany - Defense Minister

8 minutes ago
 Pakistan urges India to end protracted imprisonmen ..

Pakistan urges India to end protracted imprisonment of Kashmiri political leader ..

8 minutes ago
 Mohoric denies Asgreen in Tour de France photo fin ..

Mohoric denies Asgreen in Tour de France photo finish

8 minutes ago
 Trump docs trial set for May 2024 at height of Whi ..

Trump docs trial set for May 2024 at height of White House race

3 minutes ago
 Tennis: ATP Gstaad results

Tennis: ATP Gstaad results

3 minutes ago
 DR Congo races to be ready for Francophone Games

DR Congo races to be ready for Francophone Games

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World