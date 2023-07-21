Michael Cohen Settles Lawsuit With Trump Organization on Unpaid Fees Case - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

Former Trump attorney Michael Cohen settled his lawsuit against the Trump Organization days before the trial was set to begin, The Hill reported citing a New York state court

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2023) Former Trump attorney Michael Cohen settled his lawsuit against the Trump Organization days before the trial was set to begin, The Hill reported citing a New York state court.

The report said the terms of the settlement were not available and Cohen's and Trump's lawyers did not immediately respond for comment.

According to a court clerk, the report said, the trial for the case, which was set to begin Monday, has been considered adjourned.

Cohen claimed the Trump Organization refused to pay him $1.3 million in unpaid legal fees.

Cohen filed a lawsuit in 2019 against The Trump Organization, arguing that both sides had reached an oral agreement about paying him for his legal services for the company.