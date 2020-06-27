Michael Martin Becomes New Irish Prime Minister After Coalition Deal Reached

Ireland's Fianna Fail has announced on Saturday that party leader Michael Martin has been elected as prime minister, after three of the country's leading parties agreed on a coalition deal to form a new government

"We would like to congratulate Uachtaran Fhianna Fail ... Micheal Martin TD on his election as Taoiseach [Prime Minister] and wish him every success," Fianna Fail wrote on Twitter.

Martin replaces the outgoing prime minister Leo Varadkar, the head of Fianna Fail's main coalition partner Fine Gael. On Friday, the country's Green Party voted to join the coalition, giving it a working majority in parliament.

The Irish lower house voted 93-63 in favor of electing Martin as the country's leader in a special parliamentary vote on Saturday, according to the Irish Independent newspaper. Martin will serve as the country's leader for two years before Varadkar will return to the position, according to the coalition deal.

In February's general election, Fianna Fail won the most seats in the Irish parliament, taking 38 of the 160 places. Fine Gael won 35 seats and the Green Party holds 12, giving the coalition a working majority.