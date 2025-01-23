Micheal Martin appointed new Irish PM after parliamentary stand-off

Micheal Martin was appointed Ireland's new prime minister on Thursday after lawmakers belatedly backed him following a bitter row over parliamentary speaking rules that had delayed the vote

The 64-year-old was officially appointed taoiseach -- premier -- during a ceremony with President Michael Higgins after Irish parliamentarians voted 95 to 76 to support the nomination of the Fianna Fail party leader.

The approval came a day after chaotic scenes disrupted the process and resulted in the suspension of the Dail, the name for Ireland's parliament.

Martin, who previously served as prime minister between 2020 and 2022, was appointed along with government ministers after overnight talks to break the deadlock over speaking rights for parties in the new parliament.

He said it was a "profound honour" to again be nominated taoiseach, the Irish name for the head of government.

But he added in a speech to the Dail: "It is a sad development in many parliaments in the world that they have become more angry and divisive."

"They have become forums dominated by the inflated rhetoric of demonstrations rather than a place where different groups can argue in good faith and respectfully disagree," he said, without directly referencing the events of Wednesday.