- Michel Believes Urgent Measures Needed Amid Migration Crisis on Polish-Belarusian Border
Umer Jamshaid 26 seconds ago Wed 10th November 2021 | 06:51 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2021) European Council President Charles Michel described the situation on the Polish-Belarusian border as serious and expressed the belief that urgent measures should be implemented.
"This is a serious situation in my opinion, that's why you have to act fast in the days to come.
With the member states and the EU Commission, we will consider the possibility of activities and measures that will have a real impact," Michel said at a meeting with Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki.