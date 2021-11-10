UrduPoint.com

Michel Believes Urgent Measures Needed Amid Migration Crisis On Polish-Belarusian Border

Umer Jamshaid 26 seconds ago Wed 10th November 2021 | 06:51 PM

Michel Believes Urgent Measures Needed Amid Migration Crisis on Polish-Belarusian Border

European Council President Charles Michel described the situation on the Polish-Belarusian border as serious and expressed the belief that urgent measures should be implemented

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2021) European Council President Charles Michel described the situation on the Polish-Belarusian border as serious and expressed the belief that urgent measures should be implemented.

"This is a serious situation in my opinion, that's why you have to act fast in the days to come.

With the member states and the EU Commission, we will consider the possibility of activities and measures that will have a real impact," Michel said at a meeting with Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Border National University

Recent Stories

20 Startups from Punjab to Participate in Dubai Ex ..

20 Startups from Punjab to Participate in Dubai Expo 2020: Minister Higher Educa ..

35 minutes ago
 Rasm-e-Chehulum of Umer Sharif, the phenomenal Pak ..

Rasm-e-Chehulum of Umer Sharif, the phenomenal Pakistani artist.

40 minutes ago
 Lavrov to Participate in Int'l Libya Conference in ..

Lavrov to Participate in Int'l Libya Conference in Paris on Friday - Moscow

19 seconds ago
 Union State to Respond to NATO Troops Deployment o ..

Union State to Respond to NATO Troops Deployment on Belarus Border - Foreign Min ..

21 seconds ago
 Russia Challenges European Stability, Security - E ..

Russia Challenges European Stability, Security - Estonian President

22 seconds ago
 Moscow Calling on Warring Parties in Ethiopia to C ..

Moscow Calling on Warring Parties in Ethiopia to Cease Fire, Start Political Dia ..

24 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.