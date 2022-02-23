UrduPoint.com

Michel Convenes Extraordinary EU Summit On Thursday

Umer Jamshaid Published February 23, 2022 | 08:30 PM

Michel Convenes Extraordinary EU Summit on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2022) President of the European Council Charles Michel will convene an extraordinary summit of EU leaders to discuss the situation in Ukraine on Thursday, the European Council said on Wednesday.

"I would like us to discuss: the latest developments; how we protect the rules-based international order; how we deal with Russia notably holding Russia accountable for its actions; how we will further support Ukraine and its people. I look forward to seeing you tomorrow evening," Michel told EU leaders.

