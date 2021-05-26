UrduPoint.com
European Council President Charles Michel said on Wednesday that he called Dzmitry Protasevich, the father of detained Nexta Telegram channel co-founder Roman Protasevich, to expresses the European Union's full solidarity with the family of the journalist

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2021) European Council President Charles Michel said on Wednesday that he called Dzmitry Protasevich, the father of detained Nexta Telegram channel co-founder Roman Protasevich, to expresses the European Union's full solidarity with the family of the journalist.

Protasevich was detained after a Ryanair plane made an emergency landing in Minsk earlier in May.

"I just called Dzmitry #Pratasevich to express the EU's fullest solidarity with the Pratasevich family and my deep empathy as a father. I reiterate the EU's call on #Belarus authorities to immediately release his son Raman, Sofia #Sapega as well as all political prisoners," Michel tweeted.

