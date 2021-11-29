Michel Explores Possibility to Host Virtual EU Summit on New COVID Strain Omicron

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2021) European Council President Charles Michel is exploring the possibility of holding a virtual meeting of EU leaders on the situation around the new strain of COVID-19, a senior EU source said on Monday in Brussels.

"The president is indeed checking and preparing a possible VTC on COVID coordination but not as yet clear when exactly," he said.

The source added that the timing of such a virtual meeting had not yet been specified, but it might take place "in the next days."