Michel Happy To See US 'Back On Global Scene'

Tue 15th June 2021 | 03:49 PM

Michel Happy to See US 'Back on Global Scene'

European Council President Charles Michel said on Tuesday, ahead of the summit with US President Joe Biden, that he was pleased to see the United States back on the global scene, also expressing optimism regarding cooperation against global challenges

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2021) European Council President Charles Michel said on Tuesday, ahead of the summit with US President Joe Biden, that he was pleased to see the United States back on the global scene, also expressing optimism regarding cooperation against global challenges.

"We are so pleased to welcome you in Brussels. You are back in Brussels and America is back on the global scene. It's great news. It's great news for our alliance. It's also great news for the world, and we really delighted to work with you in order to tackle together some important global challenges," Michel said at a press point in Brussels.

More Stories From World

