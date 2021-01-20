UrduPoint.com
Michel Invites Biden To Take Part In Extraordinary Session Of European Council

European Council President Charles Michel on Wednesday invited US President-elect Joe Biden to come to Europe and take part in an extraordinary session of the European Council

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2021) European Council President Charles Michel on Wednesday invited US President-elect Joe Biden to come to Europe and take part in an extraordinary session of the European Council.

"On the first day of his term in office, I want to invite President Biden to come to Europe to take part in an extraordinary meeting of the European Council in Brussels, maybe in parallel with the NATO summit," Michel said at a plenary session of the European Parliament.

