Michel, Putin Agree to Continue Contacts After EU Summit on Belarus - Source

The head of the European Council Charles Michel and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed to continue contacts after the council summit on Belarus, a source in the EU told reporters on Tuesday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2020) The head of the European Council Charles Michel and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed to continue contacts after the council summit on Belarus, a source in the EU told reporters on Tuesday.

According to the source, Michel shared the EU's concerns over the recent election and protests in Belarus with Putin in their conversation earlier in the day. Michel and Putin discussed ways to foster the intra-Belarusian dialogue, the source said.