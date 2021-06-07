UrduPoint.com
Michel, Putin Discuss Situation In Belarus, Libya, South Caucasus, EU-Russia Relations

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 07th June 2021 | 07:49 PM

European Council President Charles Michel and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the situation in Belarus, Libya, the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict and the EU-Russia relations during a phone conversation on Monday, the European Council said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2021) European Council President Charles Michel and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the situation in Belarus, Libya, the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict and the EU-Russia relations during a phone conversation on Monday, the European Council said.

"On 7 June 2021, President Michel spoke with President Putin on the phone. President Michel conveyed the European Council's position on EU-Russia relations ... The EU-Russia relations are at a low. This situation or its further deterioration is in neither side's interest," the council said in a statement.

The council added that Michel and Putin talked about the situation in Belarus and other issues as well.

"The situation in Belarus was also discussed. The president of the European Council reiterated the EU's assessment of the forced landing of the Ryanair flight by the Belarusian authorities and informed of the sanctions imposed by the European Union following the incident," the council said, adding that the presidents also exchanged vies on "Libya, the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict as well as on the COVID pandemic, vaccines and other global issues."

