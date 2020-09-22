Michel Reschedules EU Summit From Late September to October 1-2 - European Council

UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 22nd September 2020 | 08:27 PM

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2020) President of the European Council Charles Michel has decided to move the summit of the EU leaders from September 24-25 to October 1-2, council representative Barend Leyts said Tuesday.

"The @eucopresident has decided to postpone the special European Council meeting that was planned for 24 and 25 September to 1 and 2 October #EUCO," Leyts said on Twitter.

According to Leyts, Michel made the decision after learning that a security office he was in contact with had tested positive for the coronavirus.

"The President is tested regularly and tested negative yesterday. Respecting Belgian rules, he has gone into quarantine as of today," Leyts said.

