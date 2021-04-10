UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Michel Says EU Nations Have Differences Over Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 10th April 2021 | 06:47 PM

Michel Says EU Nations Have Differences Over Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine

EU nations diverge in their views on the purchase of Russia's COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V, European Council President Charles Michel told Handelsblatt

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2021) EU nations diverge in their views on the purchase of Russia's COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V, European Council President Charles Michel told Handelsblatt.

In an interview with the German newspaper, Michel noted that EU leaders have been under immense pressure, as people are losing patience while awaiting an opportunity to get vaccinated. When it comes to Sputnik V, member states have differences and varying degrees of sensitivity over its possible purchase, according to the top EU official.

Michel himself sees a solution in boosting production of vaccines within the European Union and accelerating the supply.

The European Council chief expects that should the bloc further ramp up production over the next few weeks, Europe will become the world's leading or even largest manufacturer of vaccines.

The EU's medicines regulator has been reviewing the Russian vaccine since early March. Sputnik V has been approved for emergency use in almost 60 countries globally.

Related Topics

World Russia Europe German European Union March Top

Recent Stories

Gold prices remain unchanged at Rs104,100 per tola ..

3 minutes ago

4 petrol pumps sealed in Sargodha

3 minutes ago

Cops being provided relief through Police Welfare ..

4 minutes ago

DEWA&#039;s Smart Living initiative saves AED52.6 ..

51 minutes ago

Egypt unveils 3,000-year-old 'lost' city near Luxo ..

9 minutes ago

Polling concludes at NA-75

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.