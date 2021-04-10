(@FahadShabbir)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2021) EU nations diverge in their views on the purchase of Russia's COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V, European Council President Charles Michel told Handelsblatt.

In an interview with the German newspaper, Michel noted that EU leaders have been under immense pressure, as people are losing patience while awaiting an opportunity to get vaccinated. When it comes to Sputnik V, member states have differences and varying degrees of sensitivity over its possible purchase, according to the top EU official.

Michel himself sees a solution in boosting production of vaccines within the European Union and accelerating the supply.

The European Council chief expects that should the bloc further ramp up production over the next few weeks, Europe will become the world's leading or even largest manufacturer of vaccines.

The EU's medicines regulator has been reviewing the Russian vaccine since early March. Sputnik V has been approved for emergency use in almost 60 countries globally.