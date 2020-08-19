Michel Says EU, Russia Should Support All Positive Efforts to Bring Peace to Belarus

Brussels and Moscow share the need to support every effort to facilitate a peaceful solution to the crisis in Belarus, the European Council president said on Wednesday, following the online EU summit

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2020) Brussels and Moscow share the need to support every effort to facilitate a peaceful solution to the crisis in Belarus, the European Council president said on Wednesday, following the online EU summit.

When asked whether he views Russia as an ally or a destructive force in dealing with the situation in Belarus, Charles Michel noted that the developments in the country were a national crisis, and the nation's future has to be decided by its people, "not in Brussels, not in Moscow."

"We spoke with [Russian President Vladimir] Putin to discuss the situation in Belarus, and, I think, it is important that both sides, in Moscow, in Brussels, that we are convinced that we need to support all the positive efforts in order to find a peaceful solution, in order to guarantee a democratic process in Belarus," he added.