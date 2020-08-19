UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Michel Says EU, Russia Should Support All Positive Efforts To Bring Peace To Belarus

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 19th August 2020 | 07:31 PM

Michel Says EU, Russia Should Support All Positive Efforts to Bring Peace to Belarus

Brussels and Moscow share the need to support every effort to facilitate a peaceful solution to the crisis in Belarus, the European Council president said on Wednesday, following the online EU summit

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2020) Brussels and Moscow share the need to support every effort to facilitate a peaceful solution to the crisis in Belarus, the European Council president said on Wednesday, following the online EU summit.

When asked whether he views Russia as an ally or a destructive force in dealing with the situation in Belarus, Charles Michel noted that the developments in the country were a national crisis, and the nation's future has to be decided by its people, "not in Brussels, not in Moscow."

"We spoke with [Russian President Vladimir] Putin to discuss the situation in Belarus, and, I think, it is important that both sides, in Moscow, in Brussels, that we are convinced that we need to support all the positive efforts in order to find a peaceful solution, in order to guarantee a democratic process in Belarus," he added.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Brussels Vladimir Putin Belarus All Share

Recent Stories

EU May Help Belarus Become Energetically Independe ..

4 minutes ago

EU Concerned About Tensions in Eastern Mediterrane ..

4 minutes ago

Body of 16-Year-Old Sudanese Found Drowned After F ..

4 minutes ago

Supreme Court seeks report on petrol pumps establi ..

4 minutes ago

Razak reiterates for trade, investment relations b ..

8 minutes ago

Protection of police form COVID-19 top priority: I ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.