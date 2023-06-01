Michel Says Meeting With Leaders of Armenia, Azerbaijan to Focus on Normalization

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

European Council President Charles Michel said that his meeting with leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan in Moldova on Thursday will focus on political will to normalize Baku-Yerevan relations

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2023) European Council President Charles Michel said that his meeting with leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan in Moldova on Thursday will focus on political will to normalize Baku-Yerevan relations.

"This important meeting is to take place today.

I had an occasion to meet both leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan in Brussels a few weeks ago. We made some progress and I hope it will be ... occasion to confirm a common political will to normalize the relationships between both countries," Michel said on the sidelines of the European Political Community summit.