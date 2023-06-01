UrduPoint.com

Michel Says Meeting With Leaders Of Armenia, Azerbaijan To Focus On Normalization

European Council President Charles Michel said that his meeting with leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan in Moldova on Thursday will focus on political will to normalize Baku-Yerevan relations

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2023) European Council President Charles Michel said that his meeting with leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan in Moldova on Thursday will focus on political will to normalize Baku-Yerevan relations.

"This important meeting is to take place today.

I had an occasion to meet both leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan in Brussels a few weeks ago. We made some progress and I hope it will be ... occasion to confirm a common political will to normalize the relationships between both countries," Michel said on the sidelines of the European Political Community summit.

