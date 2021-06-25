UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Michel Says Raised Issue Of Hungarian LGBTQ Law At European Council Summit

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 47 seconds ago Fri 25th June 2021 | 05:00 PM

Michel Says Raised Issue of Hungarian LGBTQ Law at European Council Summit

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2021) European Council President Charles Michel on Friday mentioned raising the issue of the anti-LGBTQ legislation in Hungary during the two-day European Council summit and stressed the importance of having such a conversation.

Last week, the Hungarian parliament passed the law that outlaws the portrayal of homosexuality and gender reassignment in materials assigned in schools or specifically addressed to children under the age of 18. Several EU nations have already disapproved of the move by their fellow bloc member.

"We also had one issue that was not on the agenda that we had to have a discussion about. So I decided to open up a discussion on LGBTI+ in the context of legislation in Hungary.

This was a difficult discussion and at one point it was rather difficult, I have to say, but it was necessary to talk about this," Michel told a press conference after the conclusion of the summit.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen called the law "discriminatory."

"Using the rule of law instruments, we will take action to counter this," von der Leyen said.

Meanwhile, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto has defended the law, saying that it falls under the jurisdiction of the Hungarian government and is part of broader efforts to combat pedophilia.

Related Topics

Parliament Hungary Government

Recent Stories

Maritime sector playing effective role in securing ..

50 seconds ago

Video of a dacoit snatching purse from a girl in R ..

13 minutes ago

PMSA marks int'l day of Seafarers

1 minute ago

DC chairs meeting of district agriculture advisory ..

1 minute ago

Parents demand summer vacations for primary studen ..

1 minute ago

China works to improve quality, reach of academic ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.