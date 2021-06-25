Michel Says Raised Issue of Hungarian LGBTQ Law at European Council Summit

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2021) European Council President Charles Michel on Friday mentioned raising the issue of the anti-LGBTQ legislation in Hungary during the two-day European Council summit and stressed the importance of having such a conversation.

Last week, the Hungarian parliament passed the law that outlaws the portrayal of homosexuality and gender reassignment in materials assigned in schools or specifically addressed to children under the age of 18. Several EU nations have already disapproved of the move by their fellow bloc member.

"We also had one issue that was not on the agenda that we had to have a discussion about. So I decided to open up a discussion on LGBTI+ in the context of legislation in Hungary.

This was a difficult discussion and at one point it was rather difficult, I have to say, but it was necessary to talk about this," Michel told a press conference after the conclusion of the summit.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen called the law "discriminatory."

"Using the rule of law instruments, we will take action to counter this," von der Leyen said.

Meanwhile, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto has defended the law, saying that it falls under the jurisdiction of the Hungarian government and is part of broader efforts to combat pedophilia.