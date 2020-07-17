Michel Stresses EU Summit 'Not Only About Money', Believes Agreement Possible

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2020) European Council President Charles Michel expressed confidence on Friday that an agreement on the European Union's long-term budget and COVID-19 recovery plan would be reached at the first physical summit of the EU leaders since the beginning of the pandemic, also noting that the event is "about people.

"We worked very hard in order to prepare this summit, I know that it would be very difficult because it is not only about money, it is about people, about the European future, about our unity, and even if it is difficult, I am convinced that with political courage it is possible to reach an agreement," Michel said in his doorstep statement ahead of the two-day summit, currently kicking-off in Brussels.