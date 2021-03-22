Michel Tells Putin EU-Russia Relations "at Low Point" - European Council

President of the European Council Charles Michel said that the European Union-Russia relations are at a low point and there are disagreements in many areas during a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday, the European Council said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2021) President of the European Council Charles Michel said that the European Union-Russia relations are at a low point and there are disagreements in many areas during a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday, the European Council said.

"The Presidents discussed relations between the EU and Russia. President Michel expressed the view that EU-Russia ties are at a low point and confirmed the EU's approach of the five guiding principles, based on the EU's core values. There is currently disagreement in many areas," the council said in a statement.

The EU also named conditions for the improvement of Moscow-Brussels ties.

"From the EU perspective, the relationship with Russia can only take a different direction if there is sustained progress on issues like the implementation of the Minsk agreements, stopping hybrid and cyber-attacks on Member States and respect for human rights," the council said.

Michel and Putin also talked about the COVID-19 Pandemic, the vaccines and other regional and global issues.