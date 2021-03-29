UrduPoint.com
Michel, Von Der Leyen To Travel To Turkey April 6 For Talks With Erdogan - Spokesman

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 29th March 2021 | 05:50 PM

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2021) European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will pay a visit to Turkey on April 6 to hold a meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Michel's spokesman, Barend Leyts, said.

"Next week Tuesday April 6 @eucopresident [Michel] and president @vonderleyen [von der Leyen] will travel to Turkey for a meeting with president @RTErdogan [Erdogan]," Leyts wrote on Twitter.

A potential Ankara visit by Michel and von der Leyen was discussed at a videoconference with the Turkish leader, held on March 19. It was said back than that the visit could be held after the EU summit.

