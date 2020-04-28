UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Michelle Obama, Susan Rice Join Efforts To Combat COVID-19 Pandemic In US Capital - Mayor

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 28th April 2020 | 12:00 AM

Michelle Obama, Susan Rice Join Efforts to Combat COVID-19 Pandemic in US Capital - Mayor

Former First Lady Michelle Obama and former National Security Advisor Susan Rice joined the efforts by the authorities in the US capital to combat the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Washington, DC Mayor Muriel Bowser said during a press briefing on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2020) Former First Lady Michelle Obama and former National Security Advisor Susan Rice joined the efforts by the authorities in the US capital to combat the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Washington, DC Mayor Muriel Bowser said during a press briefing on Monday.

"Starting this week, former First Lady Michelle Obama is going to help us give the word out about symptoms and testing through robo-calls and radio adds," Bowser told reporters.

The mayor noted that the initiative for such cooperation came from the office of former President Barack Obama.

Bowser said Rice will chair the Reopen DC Advisory Group along with former Homeland Security Secretary Michael Chertoff.

"Along with six co-chairs, they will lead the Reopen DC steering committee, which will provide leadership to the sector committees and make sector specific recommendations regarding plans for reopening," Mayor said.

The group is scheduled to provide its initial report on the week of May 11.

"This report will have high-level guidance about reopening as well as some sector-specific guidance," Bowser said.

As of Monday, Washington, DC has confirmed 3,892 COVID-19 cases and 185 deaths related to the disease.

Related Topics

Barack Obama Washington Lead May From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Current global developments, challenges highlight ..

36 minutes ago

852 new Muslims in Q1 2020: Mohammed bin Rashid Ce ..

51 minutes ago

MoF participates in consultative AMF meeting for D ..

1 hour ago

’10 million meals’ campaign exceeds target wit ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Municipality celebrates World Intellectual P ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Chamber organises webinar on how to ensure s ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.