Michelle Obama, Susan Rice Join Efforts to Combat COVID-19 Pandemic in US Capital - Mayor

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2020) Former First Lady Michelle Obama and former National Security Advisor Susan Rice joined the efforts by the authorities in the US capital to combat the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Washington, DC Mayor Muriel Bowser said during a press briefing on Monday.

"Starting this week, former First Lady Michelle Obama is going to help us give the word out about symptoms and testing through robo-calls and radio adds," Bowser told reporters.

The mayor noted that the initiative for such cooperation came from the office of former President Barack Obama.

Bowser said Rice will chair the Reopen DC Advisory Group along with former Homeland Security Secretary Michael Chertoff.

"Along with six co-chairs, they will lead the Reopen DC steering committee, which will provide leadership to the sector committees and make sector specific recommendations regarding plans for reopening," Mayor said.

The group is scheduled to provide its initial report on the week of May 11.

"This report will have high-level guidance about reopening as well as some sector-specific guidance," Bowser said.

As of Monday, Washington, DC has confirmed 3,892 COVID-19 cases and 185 deaths related to the disease.