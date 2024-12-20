Michelsen, Fonseca into NextGen semi-finals

Jeddah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) Alex Michelsen reached the semi-finals of the NextGen ATP Finals on Thursday, 12 months after enduring a miserable debut at the tournament where he lost all of his three matches.

The 41st-ranked American defeated France's Luca Van Assche 1-4, 4-2, 4-3 (8/6), 4-3 (7/5) to follow his opening win over compatriot Nishesh Basavareddy.

"If you would have told me 12 months ago that I would be in the semi-finals this year, I would have been a very happy man," said 20-year-old Michelsen.

"I feel like I was born with a competitive spirit, I have always hated losing. I try to put my best foot forward and win as hard as I can, and if I don't, I won't be able to sleep at night."

Van Assche, ranked at 128, will face Basavareddy on Friday with the winner joining Michelsen in the last four as the second qualifier from the Red Group.

Basavareddy stayed alive in the tournament by ending the hopes of China's Shang Juncheng 3-4 (4/7), 4-2, 4-2, 4-1.

In the Blue Group, Joao Fonseca, the youngest player in the eight-man field at just 18, also made the semi-finals.

The world number 145 from Brazil defeated Learner Tien of the United States 4-0, 4-0, 1-4, 4-2, improving to 2-0 at the tournament having stunned top seed and 20th-ranked Arthur Fils in his opener.

"I think one of the things I most improved this year was maturity," said Fonseca who started the season ranked at 730.

"In these big stadiums, big matches, I've obviously been nervous, but I think I adapted very good today. The way that I played from the beginning was really good."

Fonseca is the second youngest semi-finalist in event history, only one month younger than 2019 champion Jannik Sinner.

Fils, the 2023 runner-up, defeated Jakub Mensik of the Czech Republic 4-2, 4-3 (7/4), 4-2 to stay in contention for a semi-final spot.