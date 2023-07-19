Open Menu

Michigan Attorney General Charges 16 People Linked To Election Fraud Scheme - Statement

Muhammad Irfan Published July 19, 2023 | 03:20 AM

Michigan Attorney General Charges 16 People Linked to Election Fraud Scheme - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2023) Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel charged 16 people in connection to an alleged election fraud scheme in the 2020 US presidential election, her office said in a press release.

"Today, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced felony charges against 16 Michigan residents for their role in the alleged false electors scheme following the 2020 US presidential election," the release said on Tuesday.

Each of the individuals faces a total of eight charges, including conspiracy to commit forgery, forgery, conspiracy to commit uttering and publishing, conspiracy to commit election law forgery and election law forgery, the release said.

If convicted, the 16 individuals face a sentence of more than 50 years in prison each.

Nessel said they allegedly met covertly in the basement of the Michigan Republican Party headquarters on December 14 and signed their Names to multiple certificates stating they were the duly elected and qualified electors for President and Vice President of the United States of America for the State of Michigan.

The documents were then sent to the US Senate and National Archives in a coordinated effort to award the state's electoral votes to the candidate of their choosing instead of the candidates actually elected by the people of Michigan, Nessel added.

