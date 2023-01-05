Michigan Attorney General Says Domestic Terror Poses One of Biggest Threats to US

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2023) Domestic terror is one of the biggest existential threats to the United States and it must be confronted and beaten, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said in an interview.

"We've been told over and over again by the FBI and Homeland Security that domestic terror is one of the biggest existential threats that we face in America and we have to be prepared to meet it head on and take it very seriously," Nessel told ABC news on Wednesday.

Nessel said she was not only talking about the recent attempted kidnapping of Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, but the fact that the implicated individuals plotted to kill members of law enforcement and the state legislature.

The Michigan attorney general also said she does not see any difference between the group of Americans behind the Whitmer kidnapping plot and a foreign terrorist organization.