Michigan Becomes First US State to Ban Electronic Cigarettes - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2019) Michigan has become the first US state to ban flavored electronic cigarettes in light of the spike in vaping-related illnesses among young people in the United States media reported on Wednesday.

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer has directed the state's Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) to impose a ban on the online and retail sale of electronic cigarettes, the Detroit Free Press reported.

The ban is expected to become effective in a several weeks, but will only last six months and will give businesses in Michigan 30 days to comply, the report said.

Electronic cigarettes may cause serious harm to health by exposing the lungs to a number of chemicals and may also affect the brain, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse.

US media recently reported that almost two dozen people in the Midwest of the United States have been hospitalized with severe breathing difficulties linked to vaping.

On August 23, the Illinois Department of Public Health announced the an individual had died due to a vaping-related illness. It also said the number of cases of people reported to have used e-cigarettes or vaped and have been hospitalized with respiratory symptoms had doubled in a period of one week.