Michigan Certifies US Presidential Election Results, Giving Biden 16 Electoral Votes

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2020) Elections officials in the US state of Michigan have voted to officially certify the results of the US presidential election, giving projected President-elect Joe Biden 16 electoral votes.

Michigan's Board of State Canvassers voted 3-0 to certify the results of the November 3 election, with both of the board's Democrats and one of its Republican voting in favor. The other Republican member of the board abstained from the vote.