Michigan Electors to Vote in Closed State Capitol Due to Threats of Violence - Lawmakers

The presidential electors of the US state of Michigan will cast their votes on Monday in the state legislature behind closed doors after receiving "credible threats" from unidentified sources, local lawmakers have said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2020) The presidential electors of the US state of Michigan will cast their votes on Monday in the state legislature behind closed doors after receiving "credible threats" from unidentified sources, local lawmakers have said.

The electors will vote at the Michigan State Capitol in the state capital of Lansing.

"All House offices have been closed tomorow [Monday] because credible threats have been made as Michigan's electors to the Electoral College will meet at the Capitol," Kevin Hertel, a Michigan lower house lawmaker from Democratic Party, tweeted.

Meanwhile, the office of the Republican majority leader, Mike Shirkey, confirmed that the state senate would be closed as per the recommendations of law enforcement.

"The decision was not made because of anticipated protests, but based on credible threats of violence," the majority leader's spokeswoman, Amber McCann, said as quoted by the Detroit Free Press newspaper.

On Monday, the US Electoral College is voting on who will be the next president, based on how each state voted on the November 3 election day. The projected winner is Democrat candidate Joe Biden, who reportedly clinched 306 electoral votes, while incumbent President Donald Trump is reported to have garnered 232 votes. President Trump has not yet conceded his loss and is questioning the validity of official results in several state courts, so far without any positive outcome.