Michigan Expects Full Unofficial Election Results Within 24 Hours - Secretary Of State

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 10:00 AM

Michigan Expects Full Unofficial Election Results Within 24 Hours - Secretary of State

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2020) Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson in a news conference said she expects the full unofficial tabulation of the battleground state's votes to be complete in the next 24 hours.

"I expect we'll have a very clear picture, if not a final picture, of the unofficial results for Michigan in the next 24 hours," Benson said late Tuesday night.

Fox News shows President Donald Trump ahead of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden 54.4 - 43.5 percent with half of the votes counted in the state.

