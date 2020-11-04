UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Michigan Expects To Complete Unofficial Vote Count By End Of Day - Secretary Of State

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 10:33 PM

Michigan Expects to Complete Unofficial Vote Count By End of Day - Secretary of State

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson announced on Wednesday that the US presidential election results could be in by the end of the day

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2020) Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson announced on Wednesday that the US presidential election results could be in by the end of the day.

"As mentioned last night, I'm optimistic that by the end of the day the majority of our ballots will be tabulated and will be much closer to having a full if not a full and complete unofficial result to announce at that point," Benson said in an update on the election results.

Benson added that the first unofficial tabulation would come within 24 hours.

Related Topics

Election

Recent Stories

Seha hosts Breastfeeding Week at select healthcare ..

6 minutes ago

Expo 2020 Dubai&#039;s Urban and Rural Development ..

21 minutes ago

Schwartzman edges closer to Tour Finals debut, Zve ..

4 seconds ago

Berlin calls for 'trust' in electoral process afte ..

5 seconds ago

Radio burst from within Milky Way may help solve c ..

7 seconds ago

Islamabad records highest daily rise in Covid-19 c ..

8 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.