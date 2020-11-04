Michigan Expects to Complete Unofficial Vote Count By End of Day - Secretary of State

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson announced on Wednesday that the US presidential election results could be in by the end of the day

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2020) Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson announced on Wednesday that the US presidential election results could be in by the end of the day.

"As mentioned last night, I'm optimistic that by the end of the day the majority of our ballots will be tabulated and will be much closer to having a full if not a full and complete unofficial result to announce at that point," Benson said in an update on the election results.

Benson added that the first unofficial tabulation would come within 24 hours.