Michigan Investigating Threats Against Election Officials - State Attorney General

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2020) The state of Michigan has launched a probe into threats made against officials involved in conducting the November 3 residential election, state Attorney General Dana Nessel said in a statement on Tuesday.

"We will investigate any credible complaints of threats to government officials, elected or appointed, and will prosecute criminal conduct to the fullest extent of the law," Nessel said. "And while many of us have been subjected to hateful and often obscene insults, threats of violence and harm will not be tolerated."

Nessel confirmed that her department was actively investigating threats made against members of the Wayne County board of Canvassers.

Nessel's Criminal Investigations Division initiated its investigation shortly after last week's Board of Canvassers meeting, the Michigan Attorney General's office confirmed.