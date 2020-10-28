Michigan Judge Blocks State Directive Prohibiting Open Carry of Firearms at Polls - Filing

UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 04:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2020) Michigan Judge Christopher Murray has issued a ruling to block a directive from Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson prohibiting the open carry of firearms at polling stations on Election Day, a court filing revealed.

"Also, supporting the plaintiffs' position is that the directive does not merely provide guidance to local election officials on existing state law, as it appears to be partially inconsistent with state law," Murray wrote in the court filing on Tuesday.

Murray said the Michigan Secretary of State has failed to put her directive through the Administrative Procedures Act in order for it to be enforced as a rule.

In a statement later on Tuesday, Benson's press secretary said she intends to appeal the judge's decision.

Michigan gun advocates sued the Secretary of State to overturn her directive to ban open carry of firearms at the polls on November 3.

