Michigan Judge Rejects Republican Request To Block Certifying Detroit Election Results

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sat 14th November 2020 | 12:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2020) A Michigan judge has rejected a Republican party lawsuit seeking to block the certification of election results in the city of Detroit, a court document revealed on Friday.

"Plaintiffs are unable to meet their burden for the relief sought and for the above mentioned reasons, the Plaintiff's petition for injunctive relief is denied.

The Court further finds that no basis exists for the protective order for the reasons identified above. Therefore, that motion is denied," Michigan's Third Judicial Circuit Court Chief Judge Timothy Kenny wrote in the opinion of the court.

