Michigan Judge Rejects Republican Request to Block Certifying Detroit Election Results

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2020) A Michigan judge has rejected a Republican party lawsuit seeking to block the certification of election results in the city of Detroit, but the judge's order is not a final one and does not close the case, a court document revealed on Friday.

"Plaintiffs are unable to meet their burden for the relief sought and for the above mentioned reasons, the Plaintiff's petition for injunctive relief is denied. The Court further finds that no basis exists for the protective order for the reasons identified above. Therefore, that motion is denied," Michigan's Third Judicial Circuit Court Chief Judge Timothy Kenny wrote in the opinion of the court.

The court document said the plaintiff's interpretation of events is incorrect and not credible.

Judge Kenney noted that his order is not a final one and does not close the case at hand.

The lawsuit in Michigan relied on affidavits from witnesses, who, according to the Trump campaign, say that they saw election officials "counting ineligible ballots, counting batches of the same ballots multiple times, counting illegal late ballots and pre-dating them, accepting ballots deposited in drop boxes after the deadline and duplicating ballots illegally.

"

The complaint alleged "illegal and official intimidation and interference with lawful election challengers, harassment of Republican challengers tolerated or perpetrated by election officials, and arbitrary and unequal treatment of Republican challengers."

Major US corporate media outlets have projected Joe Biden to be the winner of the November 3 presidential election. However, incumbent President Donald Trump has said he won but victory was stolen from him via massive election fraud.

Trump said he seeks that all legal votes are counted and all illegal ones discarded, and is seeking redress through audits, recounting and legal action in state and Federal court.