Michigan Man Arrested On Firearms Charges After Threatening FBI Agents - US Justice Dept.

Published March 11, 2023 | 01:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2023) A US man in the state of Michigan was arrested and charged with illegal possession of a firearm after making threats to kill FBI agents and other government officials, the Justice Department said on Friday.

"A Michigan man was arrested and charged in a criminal complaint with illegally possessing firearms after having been committed to a mental institution and while being an unlawful user of a controlled substance," the Justice Department said in a statement.

Randall Robert Berka II was illegally in possession of four firearms while being a daily user of marijuana and after being committed to a mental institution, the statement said.

Berka came to the attention of the FBI after he made numerous threats over YouTube to kill FBI agents, members of the LGBTQ community, President Joe Biden and Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, the statement said.

The firearms were purchased for Berka by a relative who later feared for his mental health and became afraid of Berka, the statement said.

Berka posted threats to government officials, including "I buy guns... and plot to kill people," the statement quotes him as saying.

The FBI arrested Berka on Thursday at his residence and he is scheduled to make his first court appearance on Friday, the statement said.

Berka faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted on the charges against him, the statement added.

