Michigan Man Convicted for Providing Material Support to IS - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2023) A Federal jury in a nine-day trial convicted a Michigan man on charges of providing material support to the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia), the US Justice Department said on Tuesday.

"A Michigan man was convicted by a federal jury today in the Eastern District of Michigan on charges of providing, attempting to provide, and conspiring to provide material support to the Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham (ISIS), a designated foreign terrorist organization," the press release said.

Ibraheem Izzy Musaibli, 32, was convicted for his support for IS in Syria from 2015-2018. He was also convicted of receiving military-type training from IS while in Syria.

Musaibli, originally born in Dearborn, moved to Yemen in April 2015. He then traveled to Syria in the fall of 2015 where he attended an IS-run religious training camp before undergoing military training to learn to shoot, carry and otherwise handle a machine gun, the release said.

"Upon graduation from the ISIS military training camp, Musaibli swore allegiance to ISIS and its leader and remained with ISIS for over two and half years," it added.

The Syrian Democratic Forces captured him in 2018 and turned him over to the FBI, who flew him back to the US to face terrorism-related charges.

Musaibli faces a maximum penalty of 50 years in prison.

