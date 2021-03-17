Michigan Man Faces Charges for Death Threats Against Biden, Pelosi- State Attorney General

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2021) Michigan resident Joshua Docter has been charged for threatening President Joe Biden and US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, state Attorney General Dana Nessel's office said in a release.

"Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has charged a Holland man with crimes for making death threats against President Joe Biden, US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer," the release said on Tuesday.

Docter is charged with one count of terrorist threat and one count of using a computer to commit a crime and faces 20 years for each felony, the release said.

The FBI initiated the case after it received information about threatening comments Docter made on the iFunny social platform in January 2021, the release added.

Docter's comments were about his intentions to use a gun to shoot and kill the elected officials to start a new American revolution, according to the release.