Michigan Prosecutor Says May Charge Parents of Teen Who Killed 4 in School Shooting

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2021) Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald told reporters on Wednesday that charges are being considered against both parents of the teen suspected of killing four in the recent high school shooting in Michigan.

"We are considering charges against both parents," McDonald announced. "We will be making decision swiftly."

On Tuesday, a 15-year old sophomore opened fire in a high school near Detroit. Four students were killed and seven other individuals were injured. Police allege the teen used a gun his father had bought days earlier.

The suspect will be arraigned later on Wednesday.