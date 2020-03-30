Michigan Reports Nearly 5,500 Сoronavirus Cases, Expects Peak in Few Weeks - Official

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2020) The US state of Michigan, one of nation's coronavirus hot spots, has almost 5,500 confirmed disease cases with 132 fatalities, the state's Chief medical executive Joneigh Khaldun said on Monday.

"COVID-19 continues to spread rapidly in Michigan. As of yesterday Michigan had 5,486 cases. We saw an increase of over 1,800 cases in just two days. We also know of 132 deaths," Khaldun told reporters. "We are still in the early stages of spread in Michigan, the cases have not yet peaked."

Current models suggest that Michigan is likely several weeks away from a peak in the number of cases.

She admitted that the outbreak already puts under strains local health system with several hospitals operating "at capacity" and authorities refurbishing public spaces for "non-traditional sites of care" and relaxing regulations to allow more people with a medical background to join the coronavorus fight.

"We will need additional medical professionals - doctors, nurses, physician assistants, respiratory therapists and others to respond to this crisis," Khaldun said.

According to the state governor Gretchen Whitmer, Michigan allocates $150 million to combat COVID-19 and has already contracted more than 20 million masks, 2,000 ventilators, nearly 9 million ounces of hand sanitizer, more than 255 thousand boxes of gloves, 2.4 million gowns, more than 2,000 beds, 210 thousand testing kits, 3,000 thermometers, 185 thousand face shields and other needed supplies.

"We have contracted for these things and it is our hope that they all will get to Michigan," she said.

According to the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center, there are 144,146 confirmed disease cases in the US with 2,572 deaths from COVID-19.