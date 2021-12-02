UrduPoint.com

Michigan School Shooter Charged With 1 Count Of Terrorism, 4 Counts Of Murder - Prosecutor

Muhammad Irfan 45 seconds ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 12:50 AM

Michigan School Shooter Charged With 1 Count of Terrorism, 4 Counts of Murder - Prosecutor

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2021) The teen gunman in the recent high school shooting near Detroit, Michigan will be charged with one count of terrorism and four counts of first degree murder, Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald told reporters on Wednesday.

"Today is the start of the legal process," McDonald said. "We are charging this individual with one count of terrorism causing death, four counts of first-degree murder, seven counts of assault with intent to murder and 12 counts of possession of a firearm in the commission of the felony."

The suspect will be arraigned later today. Additional charges may be announced soon, McDonald noted.

Related Topics

Murder Oakland Detroit May

Recent Stories

UAE detects first case of COVID-19 Omicron variant

UAE detects first case of COVID-19 Omicron variant

21 minutes ago
 Ministry of Health and Prevention updates Green Pa ..

Ministry of Health and Prevention updates Green Pass Protocol on Alhosn app from ..

36 minutes ago
 Biden Says Optimistic Omicron Variant Not to Exace ..

Biden Says Optimistic Omicron Variant Not to Exacerbate Supply Chain Problems

37 minutes ago
 UN Chief Sounds Alarm on How Int'l. Community Deal ..

UN Chief Sounds Alarm on How Int'l. Community Deals With Africa on Pandemic, Cli ..

37 minutes ago
 Russia's GDP Up 4.6% Y/Y in 10M 2021 - Economic De ..

Russia's GDP Up 4.6% Y/Y in 10M 2021 - Economic Development Ministry

37 minutes ago
 Ukrainians Stage Anti-Government Protest in Kiev

Ukrainians Stage Anti-Government Protest in Kiev

48 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.