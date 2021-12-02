Michigan School Shooter Charged With 1 Count of Terrorism, 4 Counts of Murder - Prosecutor

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2021) The teen gunman in the recent high school shooting near Detroit, Michigan will be charged with one count of terrorism and four counts of first degree murder, Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald told reporters on Wednesday.

"Today is the start of the legal process," McDonald said. "We are charging this individual with one count of terrorism causing death, four counts of first-degree murder, seven counts of assault with intent to murder and 12 counts of possession of a firearm in the commission of the felony."

The suspect will be arraigned later today. Additional charges may be announced soon, McDonald noted.