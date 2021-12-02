Michigan School Shooting Suspect Pleads Not Guilty to Murder, Terrorism Charges - Lawyer

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2021) The teen accused of perpetrating a shooting at a high school in Michigan pleaded not guilty to charges including murder and terrorism, defense lawyer Scott Kozak said during the arraignment.

The 15-year old suspect, Ethan Crumbley, is facing a total of 24 charges including first-degree murder and terrorism. Four students were killed in the shooting, and seven others were injured on Wednesday.

Judge Nancy Carniak ordered that the suspect be held without bond due to the serious nature of the allegations. Carniak also ordered that the teen be transferred to an adult detention facility.