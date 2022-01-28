Michigan School Shooting Suspect to Plead Insanity, Undergo Evaluation - Court Filing

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2022) Michigan school shooting suspect Ethan Crumbley will plead insanity as a defense in the case brought against him for allegedly killing four students and wounding several others at the Oxford High School in the US state of Michigan last November, a court document said on Thursday.

"Please take notice that pursuant to MCL 769.20a, the Defendant Ethan Crumbley, intends to assert the defense of insanity at the time of the alleged offense and gives notice of his intention to claim such a defense," the court filing, signed by Crumbley's attorneys, said.

Crumbley, 15, is being charged with murder and terrorism for his alleged actions.

His parents, James and Jennifer Crumbley, are also being charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter each for their alleged role in obtaining the gun for Ethan and failing to prevent the shooting.

Crumbley is held at an adult detention facility in accordance with a decision by Judge Nancy Carniak, who said he could pose a threat to other juveniles.

The court will respond to Crumbley's insanity plea with an order to undergo psychiatric evaluation within 60 days to determine whether the plea is credible, according to Michigan state law.