UrduPoint.com

Michigan School Shooting Suspect To Plead Insanity, Undergo Evaluation - Court Filing

Umer Jamshaid Published January 28, 2022 | 12:20 AM

Michigan School Shooting Suspect to Plead Insanity, Undergo Evaluation - Court Filing

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2022) Michigan school shooting suspect Ethan Crumbley will plead insanity as a defense in the case brought against him for allegedly killing four students and wounding several others at the Oxford High School in the US state of Michigan last November, a court document said on Thursday.

"Please take notice that pursuant to MCL 769.20a, the Defendant Ethan Crumbley, intends to assert the defense of insanity at the time of the alleged offense and gives notice of his intention to claim such a defense," the court filing, signed by Crumbley's attorneys, said.

Crumbley, 15, is being charged with murder and terrorism for his alleged actions.

His parents, James and Jennifer Crumbley, are also being charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter each for their alleged role in obtaining the gun for Ethan and failing to prevent the shooting.

Crumbley is held at an adult detention facility in accordance with a decision by Judge Nancy Carniak, who said he could pose a threat to other juveniles.

The court will respond to Crumbley's insanity plea with an order to undergo psychiatric evaluation within 60 days to determine whether the plea is credible, according to Michigan state law.

Related Topics

Murder Nancy Oxford November Court

Recent Stories

UN Chief Encourages Using Agreed Channels to Settl ..

UN Chief Encourages Using Agreed Channels to Settle Ukraine-Russia Crisis - Spok ..

41 seconds ago
 AGP suggests pol. parties to discuss 'Disqualifica ..

AGP suggests pol. parties to discuss 'Disqualification' matter at parliamentary ..

43 seconds ago
 Biden Says Plans to Announce Nominee to US Supreme ..

Biden Says Plans to Announce Nominee to US Supreme Court by End of February

44 seconds ago
 NASA Says Looks Forward to Welcoming Russian Cosmo ..

NASA Says Looks Forward to Welcoming Russian Cosmonauts for Scheduled Training

46 seconds ago
 FBR appeal citizens to ensure computerized invoice ..

FBR appeal citizens to ensure computerized invoice during shopping

47 seconds ago
 Breyer Confirms to Biden His Retirement at End of ..

Breyer Confirms to Biden His Retirement at End of Current US Supreme Court Term ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>