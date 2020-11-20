Michigan Secretary of State Undercuts Republican Argument to Rescind Vote Certification

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2020) Michigan Secretary of Sate Jocelyn Benson contrary to Republican claims said a post-election audit will be conducted after final certification of the winner according to ballots cast and counted.

Benson's statement comes after two Republicans tried to rescind their certification of voting results from the state's largest county because they feared a post-election audit would not be conducted. Projected President-elect Joe Biden won Michigan by more than 155,000 votes (2.8% of the total).

"We are on track to perform a statewide risk-limiting audit of November's general election, which we've been building towards and planning for over the last 22 months, as well as local procedural audits of individual jurisdictions," Benson said via Twitter on Thursday.

The two Wayne County Republicans first agreed to certify the vote after the two Democrats on the panel confirmed a post-election audit would be conducted. Benson on Wednesday announced that all counties had certified the vote and the state would do the final certification on Monday. Then, however, the same Republicans signed affidavits rescinding their decisions, which they claimed were made under duress after death threats.

But the state secretary also made clear that without irrefutable evidence of irregularities - which President Donald Trump has fallen short of in his allegation that the Michigan vote was rigged to help Biden - the certification of ballots cast and counted will stand.

She also said certification had to come before the audit to make available the required documentation for the audit.

"Notably audits are neither designed to address nor performed in response to false or mythical allegations of 'irregularities' that have no basis in fact. Where evidence exists of actual fraud or wrongdoing, it should be submitted in writing to the Bureau of Elections," Benson said.

The state secretary announced on Wednesday that all of Michigan's counties had voted to certify the result of the election, including Wayne County, the state's most populous area, where officials reportedly had two minds about certifying ballots cast due to concerns about malpractice.

Biden won 68 percent of the vote in Wayne County, which includes the city of Detroit and where more than 850,000 ballots were cast.

Benson, who has defended Michigan's electoral process and integrity, said Wayne County "and any other local jurisdictions where the data shows any notable clerical errors" will be included in the audit.

Trump has refused to concede his election defeat to Biden and has filed multiple lawsuits in various states and jurisdictions where votes show he lost, in an attempt to overturn the results.