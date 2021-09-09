UrduPoint.com

Michigan Seeks $22,000 In Fees From Ex-Trump Attorneys In Voter Fraud Case - Filing

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 09th September 2021 | 03:40 AM

Michigan Seeks $22,000 in Fees From Ex-Trump Attorneys in Voter Fraud Case - Filing

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2021) The Michigan Attorney General's office is asking former Trump attorneys who promoted false voter fraud allegations in the 2020 election to pay a fee of nearly $22,000, a court filing revealed.

"The State Defendants propose that they be awarded $21,964.75 in attorneys' fees based on the affidavits submitted by Assistant Attorney General Heather S. Meingast and Assistant Attorney General Erik A.

Grill," the court filing said on Wednesday.

Former Trump attorney Sidney Powell and her team sued Michigan's Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson over voter fraud allegations in the state's vote for the 2020 presidential election.

Last month, a US judge had ordered attorneys Sidney Powell, Lin Wood and others to pay the legal fees of the Michigan state officials.

The US judge also sanctioned the Trump attorneys for abusing the legal system to push false voter fraud claims.

