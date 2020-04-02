UrduPoint.com
Michigan Sees Over 1,000 Coronavirus Cases Daily, Death Toll Rises To 337 - Governor

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 02nd April 2020 | 11:09 PM

Michigan Sees Over 1,000 Coronavirus Cases Daily, Death Toll Rises to 337 - Governor

Michigan, one of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) hot spots in the United States, has more than 9,000 confirmed cases of infection and 337 fatalities with the infection tally rising each day by more than a thousand, state authorities announced on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2020) Michigan, one of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) hot spots in the United States, has more than 9,000 confirmed cases of infection and 337 fatalities with the infection tally rising each day by more than a thousand, state authorities announced on Thursday.

"As of yesterday at 3 o'clock we had 9,334 cases, 337 deaths. We are on the upswing, our numbers continue to climb every day," Governor Gretchen Whitmer said during a daily press briefing.

Michigan's Chief Medical Executive Joneigh Khaldun said the health authorities have identified more than 1,000 new cases daily over the past several days and are not sure when the cases will peak.

"We expect to announce more cases and more deaths later today," Khaldun said.

Whitmer announced new measures to curb the outbreak, including closing school buildings for the remainder of the school Calendar year.

"Each district must develop an alternative learning plan - by phone, mail, online," she said.

The United States has more than 217,000 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus with 5,151 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.

