Michigan State Lawmaker Removed From Committee Over Threats of Violence - Speaker

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2020) A Republican state lawmaker in Michigan was removed from the committees he is a part of because of threats of violence he hinted related to the Electoral College meeting set to take place later on Monday, Michigan House speaker Lee Chatfield said in a statement.

"We as elected officials must be clear that violence has no place in our democratic process," Chatfield said.

"We must be held to a higher standard. Because of that, Rep. [Gary] Eisen has been removed from his committee assignments for the rest of the term."

Earlier on Monday, Eisen hinted during a radio interview that he was part of a group that would try to disrupt the Electoral College vote later this afternoon.

Chatfield noted that Democrat state lawmaker Cynthia Johnson was also removed from committees last due to warnings against supporters of President Donald Trump that implied violence.