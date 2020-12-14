UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Michigan State Lawmaker Removed From Committee Over Threats Of Violence - Speaker

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 14th December 2020 | 10:22 PM

Michigan State Lawmaker Removed From Committee Over Threats of Violence - Speaker

A Republican state lawmaker in Michigan was removed from the committees he is a part of because of threats of violence he hinted related to the Electoral College meeting set to take place later on Monday, Michigan House speaker Lee Chatfield said in a statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2020) A Republican state lawmaker in Michigan was removed from the committees he is a part of because of threats of violence he hinted related to the Electoral College meeting set to take place later on Monday, Michigan House speaker Lee Chatfield said in a statement.

"We as elected officials must be clear that violence has no place in our democratic process," Chatfield said.

"We must be held to a higher standard. Because of that, Rep. [Gary] Eisen has been removed from his committee assignments for the rest of the term."

Earlier on Monday, Eisen hinted during a radio interview that he was part of a group that would try to disrupt the Electoral College vote later this afternoon.

Chatfield noted that Democrat state lawmaker Cynthia Johnson was also removed from committees last due to warnings against supporters of President Donald Trump that implied violence.

Related Topics

Vote Trump Turkish Lira From

Recent Stories

UAE, Russia share comprehensive strategic ties: Ab ..

11 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Russian Deputy PM discuss regi ..

11 minutes ago

Thousands of Africa Migrants at Risk as EU Program ..

44 seconds ago

Fawad urges Opposition to adopt pragmatic approach ..

45 seconds ago

PDM is playing with public lives: Kethran

47 seconds ago

DC reviews coronavirus situation

49 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.