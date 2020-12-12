UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Michigan Supreme Court Rejects Trump Appeal Regarding Election Irregularities - Filing

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 48 seconds ago Sat 12th December 2020 | 03:40 AM

Michigan Supreme Court Rejects Trump Appeal Regarding Election Irregularities - Filing

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2020) The Michigan Supreme Court has dismissed another appeal from the Trump campaign in its attempt to address what it claims were election irregularities in the swing state, a court document revealed.

"The application for leave to appeal the December 4, 2020 order of the Court of Appeals is considered, and it is DENIED, because we are not persuaded that the questions presented should be reviewed by this Court," the court order said on Friday.

The Trump campaign was appealing decisions from lower courts that threw out legal challenges over evidence that was deemed hearsay.

The US Supreme Court is expected to decide later today on whether it will consider a lawsuit filed by Texas that is seeking relief for violations of Election Law by the battleground states of Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Georgia.

Legal scholars have said the relief may be to ask the four states to re-do the election, send the matter back to their legislators to select different slate of electors to the Electoral College or send the matter to Congress for a vote.

The Electoral College will meet virtually on December 14 to cast the official ballots for the US presidential election. All 50 states and the District of Columbia have officially certified their results.

Related Topics

Election Supreme Court Vote Trump Columbia Georgia May December Congress 2020 All From Court

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed attends graduation of Zayed bin ..

5 hours ago

WHO Expects More Countries to Roll Out Vaccines Ag ..

5 hours ago

ICC Prosecutor Rules in Favor of Opening Investiga ..

5 hours ago

WHO Committees to Review Pfizer Vaccine Dossier in ..

5 hours ago

New political parties to emerge after resignation ..

5 hours ago

Implementation of 13 articles of Constitution esse ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.