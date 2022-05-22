UrduPoint.com

Michigan Tornado Death Toll Up To Two - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2022) The death toll from the tornado that struck the city of Gaylord in the US state of Michigan has gone up to two, local media report.

The tornado swept through Gaylord, a city of about 4,200, on Friday afternoon. Initially, one death and over 40 injured were reported.

The Detroit news said on Saturday, citing Michigan State Police public information officer Spl. Lt. Derrick Carroll, that a total of two people were confirmed dead. Both of the victims were in their 70s and were found at the Nottingham Forest mobile Home Park.

A total of 44 people were injured and one person is still unaccounted for, according to ABC News.

The tornado dealt heavy damage to homes and businesses in Gaylord; over 6,000 homes remain without power.

