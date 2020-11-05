UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Michigan's Antrim County Clerk Reports 'Apparently Skewed' Unofficial Election Results

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 05th November 2020 | 09:50 AM

Michigan's Antrim County Clerk Reports 'Apparently Skewed' Unofficial Election Results

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2020) The authorities of Antrim County in the US state of Michigan reported skewed preliminary vote count results.

On Wednesday, the Donald Trump campaign filed a lawsuit in Michigan in order to stop the counting of ballots. Michigan's authorities said the vote count was in line with the rules.

"Early this morning [November 4], the Antrim County Clerk, Sheryl Guy, became aware of apparently skewed results in the Unofficial Election result tabulations. Since then, the Clerk's Office has been reviewing the results and the multiple redundancies to search out any possible discrepancies," according to a statement on the Antrim County administration's Facebook page.

County officials later said posted preliminary figures were incorrect and were removed.

Related Topics

Election Vote Facebook Trump

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

28 minutes ago

Eyes turn to Fed as US presidency remains in limbo ..

10 hours ago

France seeks trial for Liberian accused of crimes ..

10 hours ago

Italy to enforce curfew as Europe tries to stem vi ..

10 hours ago

Ankara vows 'firm' response to French ban on Turki ..

10 hours ago

Stocks rally despite US vote uncertainty

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.