MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2020) The authorities of Antrim County in the US state of Michigan reported skewed preliminary vote count results.

On Wednesday, the Donald Trump campaign filed a lawsuit in Michigan in order to stop the counting of ballots. Michigan's authorities said the vote count was in line with the rules.

"Early this morning [November 4], the Antrim County Clerk, Sheryl Guy, became aware of apparently skewed results in the Unofficial Election result tabulations. Since then, the Clerk's Office has been reviewing the results and the multiple redundancies to search out any possible discrepancies," according to a statement on the Antrim County administration's Facebook page.

County officials later said posted preliminary figures were incorrect and were removed.